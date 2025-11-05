Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin edges challenger Sam Foster, secures 5th term

Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin appears to have been reelected for a fifth consecutive term, according to unofficial voting results tabulated by the Secretary of State's Office.

Tumlin, 78, held off 24-year-old challenger Sam Foster to keep the seat he has held since 2010, by less than 100 votes.

This will be Tumlin's final term in office. In 2017, Marietta approved term limits that restrict elected officials to three four-year terms. The new rule wasn't retroactive, allowing Tumlin to run again this year. His latest term will count as his third under the new limits.

Tumlin, who identifies his party as "Best Candidate," is an attorney and certified public accountant with Smith, Tumlin, McCurley and Patrick. A Marietta native, he has served in multiple leadership roles, including chairman of the Marietta School Board, chairman of Marietta Power for 16 years, a member of the Marietta Redevelopment Corporation Board, and four years in the Georgia House of Representatives, where he chaired the Cobb Legislative Delegation.

Tumlin's priorities for his final term

Tumlin's platform focuses on neighborhood safety, walkability, job growth and support for Marietta City Schools. He has pointed to the city's fully staffed police department, community policing Ambassador Program, and reduced crime rates as proof that Marietta remains safer than many parts of metro Atlanta.

He says the city is investing in new sidewalks, bike trails, and better connections between existing paths to boost walkability. He also emphasizes attracting jobs, highlighting Marietta's reputation as a pro-business city in a competitive state economy.

Tumlin has committed to continued support for local schools, which he says draw new families to the city. He has also promoted increased tourism and arts funding through the city's hotel-motel tax, as well as historical preservation efforts that balance new development with protecting Marietta's past.

On infrastructure, he says the city remains one of the top performers in utility services, offering competitive electricity rates and maintaining high standards for water and sewer services.

Tumlin is a graduate of Marietta High School, with degrees from the University of Georgia, the University of Denver, and Georgia State University.