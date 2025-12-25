Marietta Diner serves up 24 hours of Christmas cheer on its busiest day of the year

Marietta Diner is extra merry on its busiest day of the year.

On Christmas Day, the 24-hour diner welcomes regular guests and visitors who have heard about the hype.

"My oldest brother told me this is one of the best diners you can come to," one customer told CBS News Atlanta. "I said, 'Let's do it.'"

The diner is so popular, even the man of the hour, Santa Claus, stopped by after a busy night of delivering presents.

The diner's owner, Gus Chelios, says that for 30 years, Christmas Day has meant a full house.

"So I remember our first Christmas, you know, the staff asked me, 'Are we going to be open?'" Chelios recalled. "And then I looked at the door, and there's no lock. We have no lock, so no key. We're always open. So I said, 'Yeah, of course we'll be open.' And that happened to be our busiest day of the year, our first year."

Since then, the crew at Marietta Diner has been serving up Christmas cheer for hundreds of people.

"Everybody gets pumped, excited. It's, it's part of the culture," Chelios said. "Even Santa Claus looks forward to it."

With how busy the diner is, you may have to wait for a table for a while, but you'll leave full and happy.

You can find the restaurant's menus and more on the Marietta Diner's website.



