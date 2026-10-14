Man's call about mother-in-law leads to arrest of suspected scammer in Paulding County, deputies say

A man's concern for his mother-in-law helped deputies arrest a woman accused of scamming more than $60,000 from her elderly victim.

Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office say their investigation began on Oct. 7, when a man called 911 to report his belief that his mother-in-law was being scammed.

During the investigation, authorities say they learned the scammers had convinced the victim that they were from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and asked for gift cards, wire transfers, cash, and bitcoin.

According to officials, detectives learned that the suspects were expecting the victim to drop off several thousands of dollars in cash and notified deputies.

"The suspects set a time and place for the drop, and we quickly assembled in the area to arrest the suspect," the sheriff's office told CBS News Atlanta.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Zishan Zeng, was charged with two counts of elder exploitation and two counts of theft by deception. Investigators say the Duluth woman also is facing charges in Douglas County.

Zeng is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.