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Man's body found wedged in vent at Atlanta soul food restaurant, investigation underway

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found stuck in the vent of an Atlanta soul food restaurant.

The Atlanta Police Department says its officers were called to a business on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW around 9 a.m. on Monday. CBS News Atlanta's cameras identified the location as Walter's Soul Food Cafe.

According to police, the owner of the cafe told officers that an employee found the man stuck in the vent of the kitchen area.

The man, who had been wedged inside the vent, was declared dead by Atlanta Fire Rescue.

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An employee of the soul food restaurant found the man stuck in the kitchen's vent on Monday morning, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Officials have not shared details about the man's identity or what led to his body getting stuck in the vent, but did say they believed there were no signs of foul play.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

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