Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who has been arrested over 100 times charged with shoplifting in Atlanta, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A man who police say has been arrested over 100 times is back in custody accused of shoplifting from an Atlanta store, officials say.

The Atlanta Police Department says that 45-year-old Edward Stewart was arrested on Aug. 12.

According to investigators, officers were called to a store on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after receiving reports of a shoplifting

Authorities say the officers knew Stewart due to previous incidents at the same store, including one just two days before. He was spotted walking into a nearby business, where he was taken into custody.

The police department says that Stewart has been arrested more than 100 times, including for 15 felony convictions. Jail records show that a man with the same name has an arrest record going back decades for charges that include drug possession, criminal trespass, battery, and aggravated assault.

Stewart remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail on three misdemeanor theft by shoplifting charges.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue