Man who has been arrested over 100 times charged with shoplifting in Atlanta, police say

A man who police say has been arrested over 100 times is back in custody accused of shoplifting from an Atlanta store, officials say.

The Atlanta Police Department says that 45-year-old Edward Stewart was arrested on Aug. 12.

According to investigators, officers were called to a store on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW after receiving reports of a shoplifting.

Authorities say the officers knew Stewart due to previous incidents at the same store, including one just two days before. He was spotted walking into a nearby business, where he was taken into custody.

The police department says that Stewart has been arrested more than 100 times, including for 15 felony convictions. Jail records show that a man with the same name has an arrest record going back decades for charges that include drug possession, criminal trespass, battery, and aggravated assault.

Stewart remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail on three misdemeanor theft by shoplifting charges.