Man wanted in Fulton County caught with Gucci bag full of drugs, gun at Atlanta hotel, police say

A check-out conflict at an Atlanta hotel ended with officers arresting a man wanted out of Fulton County, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department says that the situation began when its officers received an anonymous tip about a wanted man in the early morning hours on Aug. 9. According to police, 33-year-old Jacob Taylor was supposed to check out of his room at the Garden Hilton Inn on 10th Street NW three days before but had refused to leave.

When officers got to the scene, they met with Taylor at the room and detained him. While trying to identify him, officials say he provided a fake name and a forged driver's license. After authorities determined he was Taylor, they took him into custody.

Jacob Taylor was arrested at the Atlanta area hotel on Aug. 9. Atlanta Police Department

According to investigators, the hotel management allowed officers to search Taylor's room. There, they say they found a loaded revolver and a Gucci bag containing crack/cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Taylor is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail and was charged with criminal trespass, forgery in the second degree, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, obstruction, and a probation violation.