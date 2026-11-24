Months after a 3-year-old boy was shot to death in Atlanta, authorities say they have arrested a second suspect in connection with his murder.

The Atlanta Police Department said 36-year-old Jermaine Hardeman is now in custody after he was arrested by deputies and members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday.

Investigators say that Hardeman is one of two individuals identified as suspects in the killing of Armani Deshawn Lyons on Easter Sunday in Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Washington Street SW shortly after midnight and found a boy, later identified as Lyons, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Armani Lyons died on Easter Sunday after police say he was shot at least once. GoFundMe

On April 13, the Atlanta Police Department said they arrested 71-year-old Barbara Edwards for Lyons's death, charging her with cruelty to children, murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At that time, authorities said they also issued a warrant out for Hardeman's arrest.

Authorities have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or how Edwards and Hardeman may be connected with the child.

Hardeman is now charged with felony murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing.