Man steals ambulance, goes on joyride while drinking a beer in Marietta, police say

A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole an ambulance and drove it down a Marietta road while drinking a beer.

Eric Jordan has been in custody at the Cobb County Jail since his arrest on May 16.

According to a police narrative obtained by CBS News Atlanta, an officer was working part-time at the Wellstar Kennestone Emergency Department on Cherry Street when he spotted a man, later identified as Jordan, trying to walk into the hospital's EMS bay.

Shortly after the officer spoke with the man, he heard a call about a person who matched Jordan's description who was accused of stealing an ambulance from a nearby RaceTrac.

The officer detained Jordan, placing him in handcuffs and taking him to the back of the hospital. It's there that he reported meeting the EMT driver of the stolen ambulance, who identified Jordan as the one who took the vehicle.

In the report, the officer says he was given a video showing Jordan drinking a beer and driving the ambulance without his seatbelt on southbound on Church Street.

When the officer questioned Jordan about his alleged actions, he wrote that the man told him he "stole the ambulance for the purpose of saving the world."

Jordan is now charged with theft by taking, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, driving with a suspended license, an open container violation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.