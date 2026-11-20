DeKalb County police are investigating a possible car break-in that ended with a man shot multiple times on Friday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say the shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on the 3600 block of Pleasantdale Road.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man with multiple gunshot injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital and is currently stable, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was shot while trying to stop a car break-in in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information to send them a tip through the DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.