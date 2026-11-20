The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting by Cobb County police that sent a 69-year-old to the hospital overnight.

Officials say the situation began with a 911 call around 11:50 p.m. reporting a man with a gun at the Home2 Suites on Ring Road NW in Kennesaw.

According to the GBI, officers responded to the hotel and encountered 69-year-old William Shuman, who allegedly opened his door, pointed a gun at the officers, and then returned to his room. Shuman then exited the room, pointing the gun at the officers again, the GBI said.

One officer fired a shot hitting Shuman. He was taken to an area hospital, treated, and then released to police custody. Jail records show that he is in custody at the Cobb County Jail, but his charges have not been recorded. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone with information to call its regional investigative office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or its tip line at 800-597-8477.

This is the 75th shooting involving law enforcement that the GBI has been called to investigate in 2026.