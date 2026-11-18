A DeKalb County man could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend inside her home.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Chadrick Gray originally said that he was hallucinating when he killed 46-year-old Jessica Pryor after she asked him to move out.

According to officials, Gray went to the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center at around 2 a.m. on June 18, 2023, and told hospital personnel that he believed a blue dragon was attacking him before he fired his gun. Police arrived at Pryor's home on the 2600 block of Shetland Drive and found the woman lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head and arm and a blunt force injury on the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they learned that Pryor has been shot around eight hours before Gray reported her death. The officers found a firearm lying on the bed in a nearby room.

Multiple people, including a neighbor, co-worker, and one of Pryor's family members, told police that Pryor had asked Gray to move out but he had refused to leave.

Gray was taken into custody on the same day that Pryor's body was found. He has been in the DeKalb County Jail without bond ever since.

On Tuesday, Gray withdrew his initial plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and instead pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Following his plea, a DeKalb County superior court judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.