Man sentenced to life in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan at Lithonia park, DA says

A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after prosecutors say he killed a stranger who had tried to help him, bringing closure to a years-long case rooted in a deadly encounter at a local park.

According to Sherry Boston, a jury on April 24 found 41-year-old Ryan Anson Carter guilty on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault in the 2020 killing of 29-year-old Jamaal Cobb.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened at Lithonia Park on the morning of August 23, 2020. Police were called around 9:30 a.m. after a woman walking her dog discovered Cobb lying in a pool of blood on a basketball court. He had been shot in the leg and forearm and died at the scene.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department later traced a trail of blood across the park to a nearby soccer field, where shell casings and projectiles were recovered, helping piece together the moments leading up to the killing.

Authorities say Carter and Cobb did not know each other prior to that day. The two met hours earlier at a gas station along Gresham Road near Interstate 20 after Carter had an argument with his girlfriend and was left there. Cobb offered him a ride and allowed Carter to use his phone.

Investigators say the pair eventually went to Lithonia Park, near Carter's girlfriend's apartment. Shortly after 7 a.m., prosecutors say Carter shot Cobb, stole his maroon 2004 GMC Yukon, and fled the scene.

Later that same day, emergency crews responded to a person in distress along Interstate 85 near Armour Drive, where they found Carter with the victim's SUV. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and the vehicle was impounded.

During a search of the SUV, investigators discovered a firearm hidden in a duffle bag. Ballistics testing later confirmed the weapon matched shell casings found at the park, according to prosecutors.

Police said Carter denied involvement in the shooting but admitted he had been at the gas station where he met Cobb.

Following the guilty verdict, Asha F. Jackson sentenced Carter to two consecutive life sentences, plus an additional five years to be served consecutively.

The case was prosecuted by the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office Homicide and Gangs Unit.