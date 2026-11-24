A man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a young child whom he was watching while her mother was out of town at a funeral, prosecutors say.

A Fulton County jury found 28-year-old Samuel Cervantes guilty of two counts of aggravated child abuse and four counts of child molestation.

Authorities say their investigation began when the then-7-year-old victim told her mother that she had been sexually abused by Cervantes while in his care. The mother reported the allegations to the South Fulton Police Department.

The victim underwent a forensic examination at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where she showed signs of sexual abuse and tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, officials said.

The victim testified during the trial that she was forced to perform oral sex to the point of choking and experienced other acts of sexual abuse that left her with lasting impacts to her well-being.

"This young child has endured unimaginable harm at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect and care for her," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "I'm proud of her and her mother for finding the strength to advocate for justice and I hope this conviction brings them some measure of peace as they move forward."

Following the conviction, a Fulton County judge sentenced Cervantes to life with the possibility of parole.