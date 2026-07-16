Man injured in shooting during attempted carjacking at Gwinnett County apartment complex, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was shot during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Gwinnett County police tell CBS News Atlanta that officers responded to the Longwood Vista Apartments on Global Forum Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. Medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he is reportedly expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities say they believe the attempted carjacking may have been targeted. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators believe that the victim may have been targeted by multiple men wearing dark clothing.

So far, detectives say they have not made any arrests, but that they believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threats to the public.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.