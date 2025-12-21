Man injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound at Atlanta airport, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to police.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the South Terminal baggage claim escalators, an area located before airport security, officials said.

A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security area at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the firearm was quickly secured, and the immediate area was cleared.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time he was taken for medical care.

Authorities emphasized there was no major impact on airport operations, and flights continued as normal.

Police have not released the man's identity, his condition at the hospital, or what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.