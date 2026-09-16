Man identified after body found stuck in vent at Atlanta soul food restaurant

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has identified a man whose body was found stuck in an Atlanta soul food restaurant's vent.

On Tuesday, officials told CBS News Atlanta that the man has been identified as 37-year-old Terrika Myers.

The Atlanta Police Department says its officers were called to the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW on Monday morning. CBS News Atlanta's cameras identified the location as Walter's Soul Food Cafe.

According to police, an employee said they had found a man stuck in the vent in the restaurant's kitchen that morning.

The man, later identified as Myers, was wedged inside the vent. He was declared dead by Atlanta Fire Rescue at the scene.

Police say an employee of the soul food restaurant found the body stuck in a vent in the kitchen. CBS News Atlanta

While details about the situation remain limited, investigators say they did not find any signs of foul play.

The cause of Myers' death remains under investigation.