Man hit by multiple vehicles, dies during attempt to run across I-75, Atlanta police say

A man has died after officials say he was hit by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department says the deadly crash happened shortly before 4:41 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the busy interstate close to Howell Mill Road.

At the scene, the officers found an unresponsive man lying on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

Investigators believe the man ran into the interstate and was hit by multiple vehicles.

The deadly crash shut down all of Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning. CBS News Atlanta

The interstate was shut down while police were on the scene. I-75 has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash continues. Authorities have not said whether anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.