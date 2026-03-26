Man found hiding in refrigerator at vacant Gwinnett County apartment, police say

A man is facing multiple charges after police say they found him hiding in a refrigerator inside a vacant Gwinnett County apartment.

Bodycam footage caught the moments that Gwinnett County police found Jose Antonio Quintanilla and took him into custody.

According to the police report, officers were called to the building on the 700 block of Treehouse Parkway on March 20 after a family reported hearing noises from the vacant apartment below them.

The officers entered the apartment from an open window and started to search. It was then that an officer checked inside the unplugged refrigerator and found Quintanilla.

Bodycam footage caught the moments that Gwinnett County police found Jose Antonio Quintanilla in the refridgerator. Gwinnett County Police Department

In the bodycam footage, Quintanilla tells the officers he had entered the apartment to stay warm and that he didn't live in Atlanta.

The manager of the property told the officers that the apartment had been severely damaged, with electrical cables torn out of the wall. Quintanilla claimed that he did not damage anything.

Police charged Quintanilla with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

As of Thursday, jail records showed that he is no longer in custody.