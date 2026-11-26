Woodstock police continue to investigate a crash and shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on Highway 92 at Hames Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who had been shot in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown. Authorities have not released the name of either individual.

Investigators believe the shooting was in connection with a car crash that they believe was intentional.

The investigation shut down all lanes of Highway 92. The highway has since reopened. Officials say that there are no outstanding suspects nor any ongoing threat to the public at this time.

"All parties involved are receiving medical treatment or being interviewed," the Woodstock Police Department said.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Woodstock police.