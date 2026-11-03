Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Midtown Atlanta hotel room, police say

Officers have arrested a man for the death of a woman whose body was found at a Midtown Atlanta hotel in October.

Authorities say on Oct. 14, officers were called to the Loews Atlanta Hotel on the 1000 block of Peachtree Street after a report of a death.

When officers arrived, the staff directed them to a room, where they found the body of a woman. The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled her death was a homicide the next day.

On Oct. 22, investigators identified the suspect in the incident as 42-year-old Emanuel Poindexter and obtained warrants for his arrest. At the time, Poindexter was receiving medical treatment in Gwinnett County for a self-inflicted knife wound, the police department said.

After Poindexter was cleared, he was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Poindexter faces the charges of murder and aggravated battery.

Officials have not shared how they identified Poindexter as a suspect or any connection he had with the victim.