A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman at a Forsyth County apartment complex, officials say.

Investigators say the killing on Wednesday was a domestic violence incident and that two children were in the home at the time.

While details about the case remain limited, authorities say 29-year-old Matthew Christian Reilly is charged with murder, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence for the death of Kaitlyn Marie Guy.

"While we are thankful violent crime is rare in Forsyth County, we are not immune. Domestic violence is never acceptable and no person should ever be a victim of it," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. "This was a tough scene for all involved, including first responders. We extend our sympathies and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Guy."

Reilly was arrested and booked into the Forsyth County Jail. He remains in custody without bond.

The investigation into Guy's death remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit at 770-781-2222 or 770-781-3087 after business hours.