Man armed with sword killed by SWAT team during standoff at Douglas County home, GBI says

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team have shot and killed a man carrying a sword while responding to a shooting at a home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

The GBI says the incident began around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when deputies were called to the 3000 block of Connors Road in Villa Rica after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound and another man, later identified as 53-year-old Bradley Cox. When the deputies approached Cox, officials say he ran into his home, leading to a SWAT situation.

According to the GBI, the SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Cox and used tear gas to get him out of the home, but he refused. Eventually, SWAT entered the home and encountered Cox in a hallway carrying a sword.

Two deputies shot Cox multiple times, the GBI reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cox's body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Officials did not share any details about the other injured man.

The investigation into Cox's killing remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or the agency's tip line at 800-597-8477.

The incident is the 70th shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Of those, 39 have been deadly.