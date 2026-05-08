Man accused of stealing over $72,000 from Georgia Lottery with forged check, officials say

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of a Dawson man accused of depositing a forged check appearing to be from the Georgia Lottery Corporation for more than $72,000.

The indictment, approved by a Bartow County grand jury, charges 33-year-old Jovante Peters with third-degree forgery and theft by taking.

An investigation by the GBI and the Attorney General's White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit found that Peters allegedly deposited the check worth around $72,096.

"Let's be very clear – when you steal from the Georgia Lottery, you're stealing from the millions of children who benefit from lottery-funded educational programs," Carr said. "Theft of taxpayer dollars, particularly those dollars that go toward our students, will not be tolerated. We will prosecute you and put you away."

GBI Director Chris Hosey seconded Carr's statement, saying that money stolen from the lottery's proceeds takes funds from education scholarships and state programs.

"The GBI remains committed to working alongside the Georgia Attorney General's Office to hold accountable those who seek to take advantage of Georgia's communities," Hosey said.