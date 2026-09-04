Man accused of setting Cobb County Flock cameras on fire taken into custody, deputies say

A 25-year-old man accused of setting fire to multiple Flock cameras in Cobb County has been arrested, officials say.

Colby Williams is charged with four counts of third-degree arson, four counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, interference with government property, and reckless conduct.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to multiple fires where Flock cameras were damaged on Aug. 1.

Detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect responsible for damaging the cameras. They also believe he is a suspect in similar incidents in Marietta and in Henry County.

Williams was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The automated license plate readers have been a point of contention in the county and around Georgia over concerns about privacy and possible law enforcement misuse. Dozens of law enforcement officers across the state have been fired and arrested after accusations that they used the cameras for personal reasons.

At a town hall in August, Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell discussed his agency's use of the system and the safeguards in place to prevent abuse.

"I will tell you, my belief is that it is incumbent upon law enforcement to try to balance the constitutional protections of people and safety," Ferrell said. "And that's a balancing act that we do everywhere."