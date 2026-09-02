3 deputies, Georgia corrections special agent arrested for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

Four more law enforcement officers across Georgia have been arrested in connection with the misuse of their agencies' Flock license plate readers, authorities say.

The arrests span across the central and northern part of the state and involve three deputies and a Georgia Department of Corrections special agent in charge.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 40-year-old Clayton County Deputy Errol Farrell Jr. and 45-year-old GDC Special Agent in Charge Robert "Bobby" Michael Keim are both charged with misuse of a license plate reader system.

Investigators say both men are accused of using their agencies' camera systems for non-law enforcement purposes and were arrested on Tuesday. Farrell was booked into the Clayton County Jail. Keim was booked into the Putnam County Jail.

Richmond County deputies accused of Flock misuse

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that it arrested Inv. Sean Morrow and Deputy Jose Ferrer after an investigation into the alleged misuse of its systems. Both Morrow and Ferrer are accused of using the system for personal reasons.

Morrow and Ferrer were charged with misuse of license plate readers and violation of their oath of office and were booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

"The investigation further determined that both deputies' actions violated multiple Richmond County Sheriff's Office policies, including the unauthorized access and misuse of law enforcement databases and information systems, conduct unbecoming a member of the Sheriff's Office, and the ethical obligations associated with the Oath of Office," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Sheriff Eugene Brantley remains committed to ensuring the integrity and accountability of every member of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and employees found to have violated the law or agency policy will be held accountable."

Both deputies have since been fired from the agency.