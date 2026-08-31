Man accused of bringing weapons into Clayton County Jail arrested in South Georgia, sheriff says

A man accused of trying to bring liquor, weapons, and other contraband into the Clayton County Jail has been arrested in South Georgia, officials say.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says that 21-year-old Quentarrious Shivers was arrested on Aug. 28.

According to deputies, Shivers was caught on video bringing contraband that included liquor, weapons, telecommunications devices across the Clayton County Jail's guard line and then fled.

Shivers is now in custody at the jail charged with three counts of furnishing inmates with prohibited items and one count of crossing the guard line.

Officials have not released any information about where Shivers was arrested.

"If you want to bring contraband to inmates in the Clayton County Jail, we'll make sure you get some face-to-face time with those same inmates when we take you into custody," the sheriff's office wrote.