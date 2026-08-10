Man accused of attacking University of Georgia student while wearing Nazi uniform indicted by grand jury

A Clarke County grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting a University of Georgia student while he was wearing a Nazi uniform last year.

Kenneth Leland Morgan is charged with aggravated assault for the incident at a downtown Athens bar on Oct. 23, 2025.

Video of the incident that went viral online shows students telling a man authorities say is Morgan to get out of an Athens bar. In the video, the man is dressed in a black uniform with a red swastika armband.

The confrontation continues until one of the students appears to try to take off the armband, at which point the man swings the glass mug he is carrying at her face.

In a statement after the incident, the University of Georgia called Morgan's actions appalling, and thanked Athens-Clarke County police for quickly arresting him.

"Members of UGA's Student Care and Outreach team are in contact with our student who was assaulted in this off-campus incident, as well as other students who witnessed this heinous antisemitic behavior," the university told CBS News Atlanta.

Speaking to The Red & Black, student Grace Lang said that she was at Cutters Pub on East Clayton Street for a bar crawl and intervened when her friend got into a yelling match with the man.

"We struggle for a couple seconds, but he immediately swings a large glass pitcher into the left side of my face," Lang told the paper. "He is grinning ear to ear the entire time, including while assaulting me. He continued to try and pull and hit me but was pulled off by my friends. I was immediately disoriented and don't remember him continuing to assault me."

She said she had a broken nose and had to get multiple stitches after the attack.

Officials say an arraignment date for Morgan is scheduled for Sept. 15.