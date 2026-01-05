Maduro tells court "I'm not guilty — I'm a decent man" in response to drug trafficking charges

Washington — Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking and weapons charges, days after they were captured by U.S. military forces in a stunning overnight operation and brought to New York City for prosecution.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan. The two were transported under heavy security via helicopter from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to a Manhattan heliport and taken by motorcade to the courthouse hours before the proceedings Monday afternoon.

"I'm innocent. I'm not guilty — I'm a decent man," Maduro said through an interpreter, adding that he is "still president of my country."

The ousted Venezuelan leader is represented by Barry Pollack, a seasoned trial lawyer who represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and helped broker the deal that led to him pleading guilty to a single felony count for publishing U.S. military secrets in 2024. Flores is represented by Mark Donnelly, a Texas-based lawyer, according to a court filing.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the arraignment.

Hellerstein said his job and intent is to ensure Maduro and his wife receive a fair trial and fair proceedings.

The appearance kicks off what is likely to be months of legal proceedings in the lead-up to a potential criminal trial. Defense lawyers said neither Maduro nor Flores are currently seeking release on bail but could make such a request in the future. The next proceeding is set for March 17.

Pollack told the court that the ousted president has health issues that will require attention, while Flores' attorney said she may have suffered fractured or severe bruising on her ribs during the capture. Hellerstein said both Maduro and Flores will receive medical attention.

"Our client is in good spirits. We look forward to reviewing and challenging the evidence the government has," lawyers for Flores said in a statement. "While we would love to present our side now, we will wait to do so in court at the appropriate time. The first lady is aware that there is a long road ahead and is prepared."

Maduro and his wife were apprehended by U.S. forces and brought to New York on Saturday in what President Trump said was a "large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader" following a monthslong military buildup in the Caribbean and attempts to pressure Maduro to step down. Delcy Rodríguez, who served as Maduro's vice president and is his longtime confidante, was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president Monday.

Maduro faces four counts of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons-related offenses. An indictment against Maduro and Flores was unsealed Saturday and named four other co-defendants, including Maduro's son and Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello. The other four have not been taken into custody.

Federal prosecutors allege that Maduro leads a "corrupt, illegitimate government" that has used its power to promote drug trafficking. The new indictment claims that Maduro used his position in power to help to flood the U.S. with "thousands of tons of cocaine," and enriched himself, his family and senior members of the Venezuelan government.

Maduro was first indicted in March 2020, during the first Trump administration. The superseding indictment unsealed Saturday adds new co-defendants and alleges that for more than 25 years, Maduro and his associates partnered with drug cartels including Tren de Aragua to distribute cocaine to the U.S.

"This cycle of narcotics-based corruption lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect and transport tons of cocaine to the United States," the new indictment states.