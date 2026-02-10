Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says Fani Willis' former prosecutor must testify before Senate panel

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says the state Senate is escalating its investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by subpoenaing her former special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, to testify next week about their relationship and the handling of Georgia's high-profile 2020 election case.

Jones announced Friday that Wade has been ordered to appear before the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations on Friday, Feb. 13. Jones said the move comes after what he described as conflicting accounts given by Willis and Wade about their personal relationship and the prosecution's spending.

"Her story didn't match her boyfriend's testimony," Jones said in a video posted to social media. "We've subpoenaed Nathan Wade so we can determine who is telling the truth."

The special committee was created in January 2024 to examine allegations of misconduct tied to Willis' prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. A central focus of the inquiry has been Willis' decision to hire Wade as a special prosecutor and whether their romantic relationship created a conflict of interest or led to improper use of public funds.

In December 2025, Willis testified before the Senate committee after more than a year of legal wrangling over whether lawmakers had the authority to compel her appearance. During that testimony, she forcefully denied wrongdoing and defended Wade's role in the case, saying she hired him because her office was overwhelmed and needed experienced leadership.

Willis acknowledged the relationship but rejected claims that it influenced her decisions or amounted to misconduct. She also pushed back on questions about Wade's compensation, arguing that his work included training other prosecutors and managing a complex, resource-intensive case.

Wade has previously testified under oath in another proceeding about the relationship, and Jones said lawmakers believe there are discrepancies between those statements and Willis' account.

Jones accused the district attorney's office of wasting "millions of taxpayer dollars" and said the committee intends to get clear answers.

The subpoena of Wade is a significant step for the Senate panel, which has faced repeated legal challenges since its creation. Willis previously ignored an earlier subpoena, arguing through her attorneys that the committee lacked constitutional authority. That dispute is still moving through the courts.