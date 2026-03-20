"Love Is Blind" star Lauren Speed-Hamilton launches new nonprofit

In 2020, a reality TV show called "Love is Blind" debuted on Netflix and became an instant hit, catapulting Lauren Speed-Hamilton into the lives of millions of people around the world.

"Love is Blind's" first season was filmed in Atlanta. According to Netflix, more than 30 million households watched the series within the first four weeks after the premiere. Of the eight couples who got engaged on the blind dating show, Speed-Hamilton, and her now husband, Cameron, were one of two couples who said, "I do" at the altar.

For Speed-Hamilton, the fact that the show would cause her career to blossom into what it has become was a wonderful surprise.

"Of course you hope for the best, but doing things like reality TV is such a …you're taking a chance," she said. We didn't know if the show was going to do well or if it was going to flop."

The world's attention came right away.

"The show came out, and literally it was like, 'Pow!' It was like an overnight type of thing," she recalled. "My phone was blowing up with notifications, and my mom was like, 'Girl, you are everywhere! This is crazy!' But I'm really grateful for that experience. It changed my life."

Lauren Speed-Hamilton's new foundation is focused on serving women and youth in underserved communities. CBS News Atlanta

Now a new mother, Speed-Hamilton was very transparent with her followers about the challenges she faced in conceiving a child.

"Feeling seen and knowing that you're not alone is important," Speed-Hamilton said. "When I was going through difficulties conceiving and going through IVF, I found myself online searching, looking for other women's testimonies, trying to get inspired. That's when I was like, 'You know what, I should share my story too, because people were constantly asking us, 'When are you going to have a baby? When are you going to do this?'"

Speed-Hamilton's father died while she was struggling with infertility. Her online community, millions of people strong, supported her. Their needs led to her latest project.

"I just launched the Eddie-Mae Robbie Foundation," Speed-Hamilton said. "It's super exciting. It's been a long time coming."

The foundation is focused on serving women and youth in underserved communities.

"We're creating some amazing programs around wellness, mental health, education, and empowering people through creativity and financial literacy," She said.

The social media star says she doesn't take her platform lightly and is looking forward to finding more ways to give back.

The Eddie-Mae Robbie Foundation's first official event will be held in Atlanta on April 11. You can learn more here.