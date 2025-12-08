"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" cast member arrested in DeKalb County on drug distribution charge

A cast member of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is facing a drug charge after Brookhaven police arrested her during a traffic stop Monday, according to booking information reviewed by CBS News Atlanta.

Erica Scharmane Breaux — who goes by Erica Banks on the VH1 reality series — was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Erica Banks performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris

Breaux was pulled over on Buford Highway before being taken into custody. CBS News Atlanta has requested additional details from Brookhaven police about what led to the traffic stop and the circumstances of the arrest.

This is the second time this year Breaux has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

In August, she was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after TSA officers found a stolen handgun inside her carry-on bag. Police said the firearm had been reported stolen out of South Carolina. She was charged with theft by receiving stolen property in that case.

DeKalb County jail records show Breaux remained in custody Monday afternoon and was later released. No bond information has been released.

CBS News Atlanta will update this story as we learn more from authorities, including any statements from Breaux or her legal team.