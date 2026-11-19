If you're seeing a lot of hair in your comb or brush lately, and you're wondering what's causing this shedding, you are not alone, and doctors say several things could be causing the problem.

Dr. Amaris Geisler of Olansky Dermatology said hair loss happens to everyone.

"Typically, we see fluctuations in the cycle through the season changes. This should be a normal type of hair shedding that occurs about 50 to 100 hairs per day," Giesler said.

This type of shedding, she said, happens in phases.

"The three phases of the hair cycle are anagen, catagen, and telogen," she explained.

Losing 150 or more hairs could signal a more serious form, Gielser said.

"There is a diagnosis called telogen effluvium, and we see this happening in response to a multitude of stressors. Most notably, we have seen this with new medications, hospitalizations, and even surgery, as well as pregnancy and work or life stressors," she added.

Many people are now experiencing hair loss triggered by GLP-1s used for weight loss.

"When we are on these medications, we are seeing rapid weight loss, as well as sometimes nutritional deficiencies that the body interprets as a stressor, and this in turn leads to hair loss," Giesler explained.

Giesler said she recommends simple, natural products to maintain healthy hair.