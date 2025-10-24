Local pharmacy steps up as CVS and Walgreens close in South Fulton

The CVS on Old National Highway is set to close in early November, just months after a Walgreens down the street shut down and was replaced by a beauty supply store.

Inside Old Nat Pharmacy, owner Linda Morris greets every customer like family. She opened her independent pharmacy two years ago and says business has grown steadily as corporate chains move out.

"It's exciting because it's helping my business grow ... more patients, more customers," Morris said. "It can seem overwhelming to some, but for us, it's exciting because we have a good staff."

When Walgreens closed last year, Morris saw a bump in business. Now, with CVS closing on Nov. 5, she's preparing for even more customers, especially seniors who need a pharmacy they can trust.

"They don't have to look any further. We don't just call ourselves a pharmacy, we're a pharmily," Morris said with a smile. "We take care of you, and we have free home delivery, so if you can't drive, that's a convenience that we offer."

Not everyone in the community is taking the CVS closure in stride. Councilwoman Linda Pritchett, the city's mayor pro tem, said she's spoken with CVS representatives but has not received a clear reason for the decision.

"This CVS has been here well over 20 years, and people rely on it," Pritchett said. "It's overcome a lot: theft, loitering, even robberies, and it's still been a fixture in the community. So, I don't understand why it's closing now."

Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown said while the city couldn't stop Walgreens from leaving, officials are now working to make sure Old National Highway doesn't become a true pharmacy desert.

"We're working with our economic development office, our consulting firm Retail Strategies, and development partners to identify businesses that can come to the Old National corridor," Williams-Brown said.

Meanwhile, Morris hopes her neighbors see Old Nat Pharmacy as more than just a place to pick up prescriptions.

"Our customers, we know them when they walk in," she said. "We have people's surgery dates and even a customer's baby due date on the wall. It's very close-knit here because we take the time to care."

For Morris and her team, that personal touch is what keeps their "pharmily" growing one neighbor at a time.