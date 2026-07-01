Local dispensary shares thoughts on Georgia's new medical marijuana law

Georgia's new medical marijuana law goes into effect on Wednesday.

The new law, known as the "Putting Georgia Patients First Act," includes changes such as removing the previous 5% THC potency cap on medical products and broadening the types of products dispensaries can sell.

Chief Sales Officer at Trulieve, Tim Morey, said he feels the changes put Georgia in line with other states' medical marijuana laws.

CBS News Atlanta spoke to Sage Libe — a patient of Trulieve's for the last few years — on Tuesday.

She said she uses medical cannabis to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder and other chronic conditions.

"It helps me reduce the amount of chemicals that are in my body, so I have less side effects," Libe said. "I have a very sensitive system and I'm treating multiple conditions that are chronic and it really helps me save my liver."

The new law provides several changes, including the removal of the previous five percent THC potency cap on medical products. Under the law, patients can now possess up to 12,000 milligrams of medical cannabis if it is kept in labeled pharmaceutical containers.

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The law also adds conditions that will be accepted through the registry, including Stage III HIV, lupus, autism, severe Alzheimer's disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, patients with incurable or irreversible conditions no longer have to certify annually.

"I think it's definitely a step in the right direction," Libe said. "I know there will be plenty of excited people and patients here and any other dispensary in the state. I think it's great progress, and I think we have a long way to go."

The new legislation also broadens the types of products dispensaries can sell, including gummies, edibles, and vaporized flower.

"One of the biggest things I always talk about is the onset with vaporization is about 10 to 15 minutes, so you get more of an instant relief," Morey said. "Whereas, a lot of the medical products that have been in the marketplace can take much longer than that, an hour to three hours."

Ahead of the new changes, Morey said education was key.

"We have a mantra here that says start low go slow," Morey said. "So, it's about finding your journey and understanding the cannabis plant. It doesn't react the same to everybody so you kind of have to find your way and we have people here who can help consult and walk you through that journey."

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the only way patients can legally access medical marijuana in the state is through physician certification.

The agency said the law allows fully licensed physicians with a principal practice in Georgia to certify and manage patients who have a qualifying condition to get medical marijuana.