Georgia's new medical marijuana law expands products, removes THC cap Georgia's new "Putting Georgia Patients First Act" is now in effect, bringing major changes to the state's medical marijuana program. The law removes the previous 5% THC potency cap and allows dispensaries to sell additional products, including gummies, edibles and vaporized flower. CBS News Atlanta explains what the new law means for patients, dispensaries and how Georgians can legally access medical cannabis through physician certification.