Lindsie Chrisley arrested in Cherokee County on DUI, reckless driving charges, sheriff's office says

Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was arrested in Cherokee County over the weekend on multiple traffic-related charges, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Public Information Officer Patty Pan confirmed to CBS News Atlanta that Chrisley was charged with DUI, attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding and improper passing.

Jail records show Chrisley was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on May 24 and released the same day after posting a $5,961 bond.

In a statement first reported by TMZ, Chrisley said she was pulled over after attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane road.

"I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was," Chrisley told TMZ.

She also told the outlet she plans to fight the charges.

The arrest comes amid recent public attention surrounding Chrisley's breakup with former boyfriend David Landsman, according to TMZ.