Lawmakers approve removing THC limits for Georgia's medical marijuana program

A bill that would change how Georgia medical marijuana patients can use cannabis for treatment could now become law if it is signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

This week, the Georgia House of Representatives voted 144 to 21 to approve Senate Bill 220, also known as the "Putting Georgia's Patients First Act."

Currently, Georgia law focuses on "low THC oil" with a limit of 5% of THC in products. That designation has caused confusion for participants and people who may benefit from the products, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission said in a 2026 report.

"Patients explained that when they hear or see the term 'low THC oil,' they think it refers to a 'lower quality' or 'cheaper' product, a hemp product (that contains no more than 0.3% THC), or some other product that would not provide the form of relief they need for their medical conditions. They shared that they would often say or hear from others that they want 'the real stuff' and not 'that low THC oil stuff,'" the report read in part.

The new bill renames the category from "low THC oil" to "medical cannabis" and removes the percentage cap for THC. Instead, it would be lawful to have products containing a cumulative total of 12,000 milligrams or less of THC.

Flowers, also known as buds, grow at the top of a mature marijuana plant on a farm owned and operated by Qualla Enterprises, LLC in Cherokee, NC. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

If the bill becomes law, patients 21 years old or older will also be allowed to vape medical cannabis, which had previously not been approved.

Medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from a physician to treat severe illnesses, including seizures, terminal cancers, Parkinson's disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The bill would update the list, removing qualifications about "severe" and "end-stage" limitations to some illnesses and adding lupus to the conditions eligible for treatment.

If the bill becomes law, Georgia would become the 41st state to specifically use cannabis for medical purposes. The drug remains illegal for recreational use.