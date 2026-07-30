Large tree falls on DeKalb County home, woman found dead inside

A woman was found dead inside a DeKalb County home after a large tree collapsed onto the house, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Bretten Woods Road after receiving a report of a death, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the woman had died inside the home. Officials said a large tree had fallen onto the back corner of the house in the area where the victim was found.

CBS News Atlanta

Fire officials said it is unclear when the tree fell. The call was not dispatched to emergency crews until Thursday morning. A neighbor called 911 after discovering the situation, officials said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity. Family members confirmed that the victim was a woman.