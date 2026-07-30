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Large tree falls on DeKalb County home, woman found dead inside

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

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A woman was found dead inside a DeKalb County home after a large tree collapsed onto the house, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Bretten Woods Road after receiving a report of a death, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the woman had died inside the home. Officials said a large tree had fallen onto the back corner of the house in the area where the victim was found.

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CBS News Atlanta

Fire officials said it is unclear when the tree fell. The call was not dispatched to emergency crews until Thursday morning. A neighbor called 911 after discovering the situation, officials said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity. Family members confirmed that the victim was a woman.

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