Lake Lanier drowning: Officials recover body of 60-year-old Buford man

A 60-year-old Buford man drowned Thursday afternoon at a popular Lake Lanier campground, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials say.

According to Georgia DNR game wardens, Glenn Cunningham, 60, of Buford, was in the water at Shoal Creek Campground on Lake Lanier around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he went under and did not resurface.

Game wardens responded to the scene along with Hall County Fire Rescue and the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Using boat-mounted sonar, wardens located Cunningham at 7 p.m. in nine feet of water, approximately three and a half hours after the incident was reported, according to Georgia DNR.

Cunningham's body was recovered using a Remote Operated Vessel and turned over to Hall County Fire Rescue, who transported him to the coroner's office, Georgia DNR said.