75-year-old man drowns in Lake Lanier after falling into water while fishing, deputies say

A 75-year-old Pickens County man has died after officials say he fell into Lake Lanier while fishing on Friday morning.

Authorities have identified the victim as Ronald Lamar Kirk, a resident of Talking Rock.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3200 block of Arrowhead Drive in Gainesville around 9:45 a.m. after a homeowner reported a possible drowning.

At the scene, the deputies found Kirk unresponsive in the lake. The man was pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

A boar moves on Lake Lanier, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, near Cumming, Ga. Mike Stewart / AP

Investigators say Kirk and his 89-year-old uncle were fishing on a boat when the man's lure became stuck on a dock. As Kirk tried to dislodge the lure, he slipped and fell into the water. His uncle attempted to get him back to land, but was not able to.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is conducting its own investigation into Kirk's death.