Labor Day travel winds down with short TSA waits at Atlanta airport

Labor Day weekend is over, and millions of travelers are making their way home, but passengers at Atlanta's airport said the trip was going smoothly Tuesday morning.

An estimated 2.3 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Sept. 2 through Sept. 9, according to airport officials. That would mark a 1% increase from last year's Labor Day travel period.

Despite the anticipated crowds, passengers said lines were moving quickly Tuesday.

"This is kind of scary, to tell you the truth. Even last week, it was more than this," said Melvin Webb, who was flying to Baltimore. "I don't know. I guess everyone is taking another day off and going back to work possibly Wednesday."

The Federal Aviation Administration expected more than 280,000 flights nationwide from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8, including more than 47,000 flights Tuesday.