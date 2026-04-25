Knicks use fast start, Karl Anthony Towns' triple-double to defeat Hawks 114-98 in Game 4

The New York Knicks took control early and never let go Saturday, riding a balanced performance and a triple-double from Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 in Game 4.

Towns finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, controlling the game inside, facilitating the offense and anchoring a Knicks team that looked comfortable from start to finish. OG Anunoby led all scorers with 22 points and added 10 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson chipped in 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Knicks' ball movement and spacing stood out. They knocked down 14 shots from beyond the arc and consistently turned defensive stops into easy offense, building a double-digit lead by halftime and stretching it even further in the third.

Atlanta had its moments early, briefly keeping pace as Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum found scoring opportunities, but the Hawks went cold late in the first quarter and never fully recovered. A 19-14 deficit quickly ballooned as New York tightened up defensively and capitalized on turnovers.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot by Nickeil Alexander-Walker #7 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

McCollum finished with 17 points, his lowest of the series, while Johnson was held to 14. The Hawks struggled from deep, shooting just 2 of 7 from 3-point range early and failing to keep up with New York's perimeter shooting throughout the game.

Even when Atlanta tried to rally in the second half, the Knicks had an answer. Timely 3-pointers from Anunoby and Brunson, plus second-chance points from players like Mitchell Robinson, kept momentum firmly on New York's side.

The atmosphere reflected the stakes, dueling chants echoed throughout the arena, with Hawks supporters trying to spark a push while Knicks fans grew louder as the lead expanded.

In the end, though, it was all New York; efficient, composed, and in control for nearly the entire night.

With the series tied at 2-2 and momentum shifting, the Hawks now face a tough task trying to regroup after their most lopsided performance yet.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday at 8 p.m. in New York.