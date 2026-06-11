Everything you need to know about the June 16 Georgia runoff elections

Georgia voters will return to the polls on June 16 for a slate of primary runoff elections that will finalize party nominees for key federal, statewide, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election.

Early voting in the runoff runs from June 8 to 12.

More than 2 million of Georgia's 7.3 million active voters turned out for the May primary, though turnout in runoff elections historically lags behind participation compared to what election officials saw last month.

Why the Georgia runoffs matter

This year's election sees some of the state's most powerful positions left without an incumbent in the race. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both left their current positions in the hopes of succeeding the popular governor.

Several high‑profile contests – including the Republican race for U.S. Senate and governor and multiple other statewide executive offices – remain unresolved after the crowded May primaries left candidates short of the majority needed to secure their party's nomination. The outcomes will help shape both parties' strategies as they pivot toward the fall campaign season.

Republicans want to continue their hold on the state's top political positions and take back the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Jon Ossoff won in 2020. Democrats are hoping to continue the momentum of last year's Public Service Commission elections to win the Georgia governor's office for the first time since 1998.

Major races heading to runoffs

U.S. Senate

Republican runoff:

Statewide offices

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic runoff)

Lieutenant Governor (Republican runoff)

Secretary of State (Democratic runoff)

Secretary of State (Republican runoff)

Insurance Commissioner (Democratic runoff)

Labor Commissioner (Democratic runoff)

State School Superintendent

Public Service Commissioner (District 5)

Congressional Runoffs

7th Congressional District (Democratic runoff)

11th Congressional District (Republican runoff)

What's my Georgia polling location?

Here's a look at how to find your polling location in Georgia so you can cast your ballot in the primary.

Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can check your voter registration status, see your sample ballot, and update your voter information. On that website, you will also find your precinct information as well as directions to the polling place.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions. You can find your county election office here.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.

All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.