Kendal Daniels back with Falcons a day after leaving Bears game on a stretcher with neck injury

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was back at the team's facility Monday, a day after a neck injury sent him to the hospital during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Daniels returned from the hospital to the locker room after the game.

"All positive news on Kendal Daniels," Stefanski said Monday. "He's here back in the building today."

Stefanski did not provide an update on whether Daniels would be available for the Falcons' next game.

"I feel very, very fortunate that he got the treatment he got, but also that we feel really good about where he is," he said.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 18: Atlanta linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) is carted off the field with an injury during the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons on October 18th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Daniels was injured in the third quarter after tackling Bears tight end Colston Loveland. Trainers attended to him for several minutes before securing him to a board and taking him off the field on a cart. He made a fist with his left hand as he left.

Falcons teammates gathered on the field to support Daniels, while several players from both teams knelt as he received treatment.

The Falcons said Sunday that Daniels was alert and had movement in all his extremities when he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. He was ruled out of the game with a neck injury.

Daniels, a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, has started six games. He entered Sunday with 22 tackles this season.