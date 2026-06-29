Kemp suspends Towns County sheriff after ordering investigation into misconduct allegations

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended the sheriff of Towns County just a day after he ordered an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Over the weekend, Kemp signed two executive orders regarding Sheriff Kenneth Henderson.

In the first, which was signed on Saturday, the governor appointed Attorney General Chris Carr, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood, and Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown to a committee investigating allegations against Henderson.

The governor did not include specifics about the allegations, but wrote that they involved "misconduct in office" and were brought to his attention on Friday. Kemp did mention that these allegations were different from those that led to the sheriff being charged with false imprisonment, simple battery, and violation of oath of office in 2025.

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson has been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp for 60 days. Towns County Sheriff's Office

A day after creating the committee, Kemp filed the second executive order, stating that the officials recommended Henderson be suspended.

Kemp suspended Henderson for the maximum amount possible: 60 days.

The governor could extend the suspension for another 30 days with another executive order.