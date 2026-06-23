Keisha Lance Bottoms presses Rick Jackson to debate in Georgia governor race

Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is pressing her Republican competitor Rick Jackson to meet her on the debate stage.

"Georgians deserve to hear directly from their candidates for governor," Bottoms said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to share my vision for Georgia on the debate stage, and I call on Rick Jackson to join me. There's a clear choice for Georgians in this race: I'll fight for Georgians to lower costs and build a brighter future, while Rick Jackson will only fight to line his own pockets. Let's debate!"

Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor and former senior adviser in the Biden administration, secured the Democratic nomination for governor without a runoff in May, clearing the 50% threshold in her primary race. She is the only Black woman in the contest and built her campaign around voting rights, expanding access to health care, economic equity, and protecting Democratic priorities in Georgia's closely watched political landscape.

On the Republican side, businessman Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive who grew up in poverty and previously lived in Atlanta public housing, won the GOP runoff earlier this month, securing his party's nomination. Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the runoff, according to CBS News projections.

Jackson entered the race in February 2026 and quickly became a dominant financial force in the contest, spending heavily from his personal wealth.

The Jones campaign had previously challenged Jackson to a face-to-face debate before early voting began for the GOP runoff.

However, the businessman declined due to a scheduling conflict and spent the afternoon speaking to hundreds of supporters at a campaign event in Kennesaw. According to his campaign, alternative dates were offered but not accepted by the Jones campaign.

Instead, Jones appeared alone at an Atlanta Press Club debate held at GPB studios after Jackson declined to attend, answering questions from moderators without an opponent on stage.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Rick Jackson's campaign. We will update this story when we hear back.