Keisha Lance Bottoms will make history at State Farm Arena on Jan. 12, taking the oath as Georgia's first woman and first Black governor.

Her transition team announced on Wednesday that the ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the downtown Atlanta venue. Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and Georgia's other statewide constitutional officers will also be sworn in.

"Due to the tremendous interest in this event, we will host the inauguration at State Farm Arena to enable Georgians from across the state to participate in the ceremony," transition chief of staff Tharon Johnson said in the announcement.

Details about tickets, the ceremony and an inaugural ball will be released in the coming weeks, the transition team said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during an election night watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bottoms defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson to become the nation's first Black woman governor. Megan Varner / Getty Images

The former Atlanta mayor and Biden administration senior adviser defeated Republican Rick Jackson and Libertarian Chase Oliver. She will succeed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who could not seek a third consecutive term.

Her transition team said she is preparing an agenda focused on lowering costs, expanding access to health care and strengthening schools.

In a recent interview with CBS News Atlanta, Bottoms discussed seven policy subcommittees working on her transition, including health, infrastructure and workforce development.

"Show me your budget, I'll show you your priorities," Bottoms said. "So we're going to make sure that the budget reflects our priorities."