5 years after Katie Janness' brutal murder in Piedmont Park, her killing remains unsolved

Five years after the gruesome stabbing death of a woman who was walking her dog in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, the killing remains a mystery.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. on July 28, 2021. She had been stabbed multiple times, and her dog, Bowie, was found nearby, also stabbed to death.

Janness' girlfriend, Emma Clark, used her iPhone's location to search for her after she never came back from walking Bowie. She found Janness' body on Piedmont Avenue.

"She's dead. She's here at Piedmont Park. Please help," a distraught Clark is heard saying on the 911 recording.

Investigators have shared a photo taken from surveillance cameras of Janness and Bowie walking on the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown. That photo was taken at 12:09 a.m.

The last known footage of Katie Janness was taken almost an hour before her body was discovered. Atlanta Police Department

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, was a bartender at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives said. Officials have described her as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and a friend of many.

In the years after her death, police have shared very little about the investigation, saying in 2025 that they were "focused on DNA evidence." No suspect has been identified or arrested in the case.

In a statement provided to CBS Atlanta, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department did not reveal any new details about the investigation, other than to say it "remains highly active and ongoing."

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Officials are asking anyone with information to please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.