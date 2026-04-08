Kamp De Crog vintage market returns to Atlantic Station with 30+ vendors

Antonio Rivera's love for fashion and creativity turned into an event that's bringing people in Atlanta together.

Rivera is the founder of Kamp De Crog, a vintage market set to return to Atlantic Station April 11th and 12th. The event will take over the former Forever 21 space, with more than 30 vendors and nearly 3,000 people expected to attend.

"I fell in love with seeing large gatherings and people together, expressing amazing moments," Rivera said. "The best way to put that for myself was through fashion. I always loved fashion, always loved music, and I wanted to create a giant community of people, like-minded creatives and whoever."

Rivera says Kamp De Crog takes pride in carefully curating people who represent their own brands.

"We've got creative vendors coming, clothing brand owners, entrepreneurs, vintage clothing vendors, jewelry vendors, accessory vendors," Rivera said. "We even got vintage cameras, which I know people love."

The market began with smaller events about two years ago and started seeing major growth around last September. Rivera says the response from the public has been overwhelming.

"It truly makes me so appreciative that people take the time out of their day to show us an ounce of support," Rivera said. "No matter what, no matter how low or high, I'm so grateful for every single person."

That same feeling is what keeps vendors like Jack Parker coming back.

Parker, owner of Valley Jack Vintage, is one of the vendors attending Kamp De Crog. He's been collecting vintage clothing for about seven years and he first participated in the market about a year ago.

"Krog is really the best market here, and the last one that we've done was maybe the craziest market I've ever done," Parker said. "The amount of people and energy that were in the building was really something significant, you don't see a lot in Atlanta."

Parker says part of the appeal comes from bringing people with shared interests into the same room.

"When you get that many people with common interests in one space, the energy around just coming in and shopping, it just is a different experience," Parker said. "It almost feels like a movement rather than you're just going somewhere to shop."

For Rivera, Kamp De Crog has already grown quickly. He believes this is only the beginning.

"My goal for Camp Krog is to turn this into one of the biggest and largest community events in Atlanta, Georgia," Rivera said.