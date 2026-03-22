11-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting during dispute at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a bullet during a dispute at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to a person-shot call around 12:16 p.m. at 3029 Middleton Rd NW. When they arrived, they found a juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident took place during a physical altercation involving a large group of people who live in the complex. According to the preliminary investigation, multiple adult women with an ongoing history of conflict were involved in the dispute.

During the fight, a female suspect dressed in all black reportedly fired a rifle into the air. The bullet struck the child, police said.

Officers established a crime scene, interviewed witnesses, and collected shell casings.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing, and police say information may change as new details emerge.